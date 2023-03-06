Erik ten Hag accused his Manchester United players of an “unprofessional” and “unacceptable” performance as they crashed to a humiliating 7-0 defeat at bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

United’s stunning loss ranked as their worst ever defeat against Liverpool and the joint heaviest in their entire history.

Ten Hag’s team collapsed after falling behind to Cody Gakpo’s opener just before half-time.

Liverpool scored six times in the second half, with Gakpo striking again, while Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez netted braces before Roberto Firmino capped one of the most astonishing results in Premier League history.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt