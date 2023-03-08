Erik ten Hag launched a robust defence of Bruno Fernandes on Wednesday after the Manchester United captain was branded a “disgrace” for his attitude in last weekend’s humiliation against Liverpool.

Fernandes was accused of giving up and showing poor body language as Liverpool scored six times in the second half of their historic 7-0 victory at Anfield on Sunday.

The Portugal midfielder appeared to push one of the assistant referees and clashed with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, leading some fans to call for him to be stripped of the captaincy.

