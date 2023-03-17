Erik ten Hag said winning the League Cup had whetted Manchester United’s appetite for more silverware as he prepared his team to face Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

United beat Newcastle at Wembley last month to end a six-year trophy drought and are also through to the last eight of the Europa League, where they will face Sevilla.

“Of course, it is huge motivation,” said Ten Hag. “We all really enjoyed Wembley, we all really enjoyed winning a trophy and it has to be the fuel for the next one, get pushed by that idea, and that has to bring extra energy to beat Fulham.”

