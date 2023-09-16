Erik ten Hag said on Friday he does not know whether exiled forward Jadon Sancho will ever play for Manchester United again.

Sancho has been banished to train away from United’s first team after the England international angered Ten Hag when he claimed he was a “scapegoat” after he was dropped for a defeat at Arsenal earlier in September.

Ten Hag has hinted it was not the only incident involving Sancho that was taken into consideration when deciding the punishment.

The 23-year-old spent part of last season training on his own in the Netherlands after Ten Hag said he was not in the right physical and mental condition to play for United.

