Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United and Marcus Rashford will “find each other” in the quest to secure a new Manchester United contract for the England forward.

Rashford has only one year left on his deal at the club he has represented since the age of seven.

The 25-year-old dismissed reports earlier this year he was demanding £500,000 ($622,000, 576,000 euros) per week to remain at Old Trafford but a resolution does not appear to be on the horizon.

Ten Hag, however, is keeping his cool, with the United manager telling a pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s game at Bournemouth: “I know (it is taking time), but I don’t talk about the process.

