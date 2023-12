Erik ten Hag pleaded with his Manchester United flops to “stick together” and keep calm after their dismal season hit a new low in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against West Ham.

Ten Hag’s woeful side were blown away by goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in the second half at the London Stadium.

United have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions, losing three of the last four.

