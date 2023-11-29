Erik ten Hag has urged his Manchester United players to keep calm in the Galatasaray cauldron as they fight for their lives in the Champions League.

United are bottom of Group A and will be eliminated if they lose in Turkey in their penultimate group fixture on Wednesday.

Even if they beat Galatasaray and defeat group winners Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in their final game, two wins for Copenhagen would send the Danish side through instead of Ten Hag's team.

United, three-time European champions, have never won at Galatasaray -- drawing twice and losing once.

They were famously greeted by Turkish fans in 1993 holding a banner that read "Welcome to Hell", while others threw missiles and menacingly drew their fingers across their throats.

That game finished in a 0-0 draw, which sent United crashing out of Europe on the away goals rule after a 3-3 draw in the first leg.

