As Erik ten Hag danced a jubilant jig on the Wembley pitch after Manchester United’s League Cup final victory over Newcastle, it was clear the manager’s romantic ideas about the club had blossomed into a full-blown love affair.

Ten Hag has made a remarkable impact since leaving Ajax to take charge of United last year and Sunday’s 2-0 win against Newcastle was the latest sign the club are back on track after a turbulent decade.

Casemiro’s header and an own goal from Sven Botman sealed United’s first major trophy since 2017, when they won the Europa League and League Cup under Jose Mourinho.

But the trophy was only secured after keeping Newcastle at bay with a gritty second-half display that underlined how much difference Ten Hag has made.

