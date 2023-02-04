Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag told his players not to be distracted by Mason Greenwood’s future on Friday, 24 hours after criminal charges against the 21-year-old forward were dropped.

Greenwood had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault, but prosecutors said the case had been discontinued following the withdrawal of key witnesses and “new material that came to light”.

United issued a statement on Thursday saying the club would now “conduct its own process before determining next steps”.

In a short statement released on his behalf, Greenwood said he was “relieved the matter is now over”.

At a pre-match press conference on Friday, Ten Hag refused to be drawn on the subject.

“I can’t add anything,” said the Dutch manager, in his first season at Old Trafford. “I refer to the statement of the club.”

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt