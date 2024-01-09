Erik ten Hag has refused to rule out making loan signings to combat the injuries and illness that threaten to derail Manchester United’s bid to salvage their troubled season.

Ten Hag was without at least 10 senior players for Monday’s 2-0 win at third tier Wigan in the FA Cup third round.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen missed the tie due to illness, while Brazil winger Antony was injured.

United’s substitutes were entirely comprising of youngsters, with the oldest outfield player on the bench being 22-year-old Facundo Pellistri.

Although Ten Hag is optimistic a number of players could return in time for Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham, he is well aware just how stretched his squad is at present.

