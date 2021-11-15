Ten inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility have gone on hunger strike in support of prison director Alexander Dalli, who suspended himself from his post after another death by suicide was reported inside prison.

A spokesperson for the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed that 10 prisoners are taking part in a hunger strike that began on Sunday evening and that, as per protocol, all the participants are being closely monitored by a medical team.

She added that the prisoners were on hunger strike because they disapproved of Dalli’s suspension.

Throughout his three-year tenure as CEO of the Correctional Services Agency, Dalli has been a polarising figure, praised for weeding out drugs in the prison but constantly under fire for his unorthodox methods of discipline.

He announced that he had suspended himself from the position when Indian national Arun Jose was found dead in his cell last week. Jose, who worked as a carer, was remanded in custody after allegedly making unsolicited sexual advances towards a female patient.

A total of 14 prisoners have died in the last three years while serving time at Corradino Correctional Facility.

Two correctional officers have been charged with criminal responsibility in relation to one incident, the death by suicide of 29-year old inmate Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu in June.

Robert Brincau, who previously headed the Detention Services Unit, has been appointed as acting head of the Correctional Services Agency.

A three-person board of inquiry led by psychiatrist Anton Grech is currently probing internal procedures at CCF. The inquiry is due to conclude in early December.

If you need emotional support, you can call Richmond Malta’s helpline on 1770. Alternatively, type OLLI.Chat on your desktop, mobile or tablet browser to chat with a professional 24/7.