People in Malta and around the world have began changing their lifestyle to be more environmentally conscious towards our planet.

Here is a list of 10 Maltese Instagram pages that through their posts try to inspire people to be more eco-friendly.

1. The online thrift store

Two local girls, Sarah and Francesca, opened Bumble Bee Shoppee, an Instagram based thrift store, to give used and donated clothes that are still in good conditions a second chance.

The aim of the online thrift store is to sell second-hand clothing to fight the effects manufacturing clothing has on the environment and to give back to local organisations who share the same environmental values.

The Instagram account informs donors and buyers that 20 per cent of the profits will be given to local environmental organisation, 40 per cent will be given back to the person who donated the item and the rest will be kept by Sarah and Francesca in order for their idea to keep on growing.

They have already donated to Maltese NGOs such as Żibel and Moviment Graffiti, to help them make meaningful changes on the island.

Follow Bumble Bee Shoppee on Instagram

2. The sustainable islander

Davina is a sustainable islander who, through her Instagram account, promotes ways to live a plastic free life. Her posts are full of tips on how to shop waste-free, the best places to find no plastic products and recipes to have no food waste.

In one of her posts, Davina said: “Why sustainable islander? Because I love this little rock and I want to share the things I’m trying to do to lower my impact on this planet.”

Follow Sustainable Islander on Instagram

3. The fashion eco-warriors

Fashion Revolution promotes sustainable and ethical fashion. Through its posts, it shares information about the environmental impact of fast fashion and is fighting for a more transparent fashion industry by asking companies #whomademyclothes.

One of their most recent post says: “The industry contributes to 10% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions from its long supply chain to energy intensive production. On top of this, the fashion industry produces about 20% of global water waste. We believe fashion shouldn’t cost the planet.”

Follow Fashion Revolution on Instagram

4. The healthy living guru

Jekaterina Trubovich created eco_trubovich “for people, who believe, that they can change this world”. Her page is full of ideas on how to reduce plastic consumption, how to reuse products that people already have in their homes and on how to recycle properly.

She also promotes healthy living, veganism and food ideas through her platform.

Follow Eco Trubovich on Instagram

5. The fair trade entrepreneurs

A company founded by three young women, Magdalena Mazeltov, Joanna Stańczak and Praga Agnieszka, with the aim of promoting a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle.

“We all want to be trendy and original but rarely think at what cost. Everything we buy has an impact: on the environment, on people who make it, and on our future,” they told Times of Malta.

All the products on the Gazed platform are organic and certified as being fair trade, meaning that the production chain – from growing the cotton plants to the moment the product is delivered to you − is checked, traceable and earth-friendly.

They also hold SWAP events in an effort to give clothes a second chance instead of landing in landfills.

Follow Gazed on Instagram

6. The plastic campaigners

Hoomi eco Malta is an informative page about the damage of plastic in everyday life. The creator of the page, Annylintu, writes post about the effect of plastic in everyday things that one might not think about, giving also tips on eco-friendly places where to shop and eat in Malta.

Her first post reads: “We live in a fast growing world, and whilst trying to be in line with its speed we do not see the beauty of it and how this beauty is being destroyed. Loving your world and raising awareness about ecological problems is one of the things you can do to help save it.”

Follow Hoomi Eco Malta on Instagram

7. The green cuisine champions

Created by Dani, Mark and Theo Spencer, Eco Life Malta is a page full of information about what to cook if you want to start a plant-based diet, how to switch to more ecological products, where you can find greener options when you shop and tips and trick for everyday life.

The family-owned page aims to inform people on how to make a difference for the planet's environment.

Follow Eco Life Malta on Instagram

8. The ecological hawkers

Eco Market focuses on all things good for people and the planet and promotes its monthly events, where vendors are encouraged to sell environmentally-friendly products ranging from tube-less toothpaste to package-free shampoo or sponges made from organic material.

Follow Eco Market on Instagram

9. The advocate for mother earth

Jurgen is a local who uses his Instagram account to promote consciousness about planet Earth and how to maintain a sustainable lifestyle.

Through his platform, he shares tips on how to reduce waste, make DIY products instead of buying them instore, vegan life and more. “I decide to STOP complaining about all the plastic and decide to do the change by trying to reduce plastic and bring more awareness into my daily routine! By support those shops, brands, and products that are aware of what is happening around us!”

Follow Jugi_V on Instagram

10. The zero waste tipsters

Zero Waste Malta’s aim is making Malta greener. It features companies and people actively trying to make a change for the better on the island.

The page shares tips, companies and their more eco-friendly products, events, like beach clean-ups and climate action strikes, and informs people of the power both good and bad that little things have on the planet.

Follow Zero Waste Malta on Instagram

Bonus: The local celebrity

Maltese actress, producer and presenter, Clare Agius, is also a promoter for healthy eco-friendly living. One of her Instagram highlights is ‘Living Tips’ where she shares ideas on how to be greener and use less plastic.

Follow Clare Agius on Instagram