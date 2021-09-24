Bayern Munich opened a three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Friday with a 3-1 win at bottom side Greuther Fuerth despite being a man down for most of the second-half after Benjamin Pavard was sent off.

First-half goals by Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich put Bayern 2-0 up before Pavard was shown a straight red card just three minutes into the second-half.

Fuerth midfielder Sebastian Griesbeck scored an own goal when he got his boot to the ball just ahead of Robert Lewandowski, who fell one match short of equalling Gerd Mueller’s record of scoring in 16 consecutive league games from 1969/70.

