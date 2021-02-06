MOSTA 1
Naah 75
GŻIRA UNITED 2
Correa 35 Atajic 45
MOSTA
C. Mafoumbi-6.5, D. Debono-5.5, J. Ferreira-5.5, C. Ememe-6.5, M. Mifsud-6, J. Bezzina-5.5 (69 M. Attard) (87 N. Agius), D. Naah-6.5, M. Muchardi-6, R. Morisco-6, Z. Brincat-6, J. Ekani-5.5.
GŻIRA UNITED
A. Curmi-6, G. Bohrer Mentz, Steve Borg-6, N. Muscat-6.5, S. Pisani-6.5, M. Davis-6 (88 D. Xuereb), N. Portelli-6, M. Maia-6, R. Correa-6.5, Sacha Borg-6, B. Atajic-6 (78 F. Pinheiro).
Referee: Stefan Pace.
Yellow cards: Muchardi, Correa, Bohrer Mentz, Sacha Borg, Agius
Red card: Bohrer Mentz (G) 82.
BOV Player of the Match: Ricardo Correa (Gżira United).
Gżira United earned three precious points in their bid to maintain pressure on the top two as they defeated Mosta 2-1 despite having a player sent off late in the game.
The Maroons thus bounced back from the mid-week draw against Gudja United.
