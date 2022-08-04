FK RFS 1

Ilic 85

HIBERNIANS 1

Vella 39

FK RFS

P. Steinbors, Z. Lipuscek, V. Jagodinskis, A. Jatta, P. Mares, T. Saric, S. Panic, D. Rakels (57 C. Kouadio), E. Deocleciano, A. Zjuzins (33 V. Fjodorovs) (77 E. Stuglis), A. Ilic.

HIBERNIANS

I.Kone; Thaylor, R. Soares, G. Llerena, F. Apap (89 L. Fonseca), G. Artilles, J. Degabriele (83 B. Kristensen), A. Diakite, D. Vella (59 A. Attard), J. Grech, Y. Muritala (83 T. Groothusen).

Referee Genc Nuza (Kosovo FA).

Yellow cards Thaylor, Vella, Zjuzins, Emerson, Diakite, Soares, Haber, Saric, Kone.

Red card Thaylor (Hibernians) 28.

Missed penalty Petr Mares (FK RFS) 50.

Hibernians battled bravely to secure a vital 1-1 draw against FK RFS in Latvia in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

It was a long evening for the Paolites as they had to play for over an hour with ten men after Thaylor was given the marching orders midway into the first half.

Despite being in a numeric disadvantage, Hibernians managed to draw first blood through Dunstan Vella’s first European goal.

