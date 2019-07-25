HIBS 2

Nanni 8

Groothusen 27

SENGLEA 1

Wilkson 62

Hibernians bounced back from the shock defeat to Sirens thanks to a 2-1 win over Senglea Athletic despite having to play the final 30 minutes with ten men.

Two goals inside the first half hour seemed to have paved the way for a comfortable win for the Paolites.

However the match was reopened early in the second half when Hibs goalkeeper Marko Jovicic was dismissed and Senglea immediately pulled a goal back.

Here Hibs needed all their resolve to protect their lead and take home the three points.

The Paolites made their intentions clear right from the start, going close on three minutes when off a cross by Jake Grech from the right, Terence Groothusen failed to connect and Ferdinando Apap’s cross from the left was cleared by the Senglea rearguard.

Five minutes later, Hibernians took the lead when Jake Grech’s freekick was deflected into the path of Leonardo Nanni who slotted the ball past Anthony Curmi from a close angle.

Senglea replied with a cross by Leighton Grech on 12 minutes from which Jan Tanti was unlucky to hit the crossbar from close range. From the rebound, Wilkson’s header was cleared off the line by Apap.

Elvis Sakyi concluded a solo effort with a cross shot from the right for Senglea ending high on 24 minutes and two minutes later, a shot by Groothusen was turned into a corner by Curmi.

The Paolites doubled the score on 27 minutes. Groothusen received an assist on the right flank and beat Curmi with a powerful deflected shot.

Seven minutes in the second half, Wilkson went close with a diagonal shot from the left which scraped past the post.

Four minutes later, substitute Wilfried Zamble received a through pass and the Senglea striker anticipated goalkeeper Marko Jovicic with a header from outside the area before the Hibs goalie brought the Senglea striker down.

Referee Stefan Pace ordered a foul and gave marching orders to Jovicic.

The Croatian goalkeeper was replaced by Matthew Calleja Cremona with Jake Grech having to make way for the former Pembroke, Floriana and St Andrews goalkeeper.

From the resultant freekick, Wilkson beat Calleja Cremona to reduce the gap for Senglea.

The Cottonera side were now brimming with confidence and one minute later, they almost notched the equaliser.

Off a cross by Leighton Grech from the right, Wilkson headed the ball in the direction of Taisei Marukawa whose first time effort was neutralised by Calleja Cremona aided by the upright.

A few minutes later, Manolito Micallef’s powerful drive from outside the area ended just wide.

Marukawa was prominent once again on 76 minutes with a series of dribbling on the left and tried to serve Zamble but the Hibs goalkeeper managed to intercept the ball.

Two minutes later, a Sakyi effort from outside the area was turned into a corner by Calleja Cremona.

Senglea's Taisei Marukawa was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.