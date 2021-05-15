Juan Cuadrado scored twice, including a late penalty, as Juventus beat Inter Milan 3-2 to keep their Champions League hopes alive on Saturday in a game in which both teams finished a man down.
Juve moved up to fourth equal on points with third-placed AC Milan and two points ahead of Napoli who both play on Sunday.
The win ended the 20-match unbeaten run of Inter who had denied Juventus a 10th consecutive league title this season.
Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty after 24 minutes but turned in the rebound to bring his tally to a Serie A leading tally 29 goals this campaign.
