MOSTA 2

Akinbule 45, Morisco 69

GŻIRA UNITED 2

Maxuell 23, Bohrer 39 pen.

MOSTA

M. Jovicic-6, R. Briffa-6, W. Donkin-4 (46 J. Nsumoh-7) (90 G. Sciberras), C. Failla-6, J. Bezzina-5 (46 I. Doric-7), M. Hetemej-6, L. Riascos-6, R. Morisco-6, Z. Brincat-6 (73 D. Bonniċi), S. Akinbule-7 (81 M. Mifsud), R. Ekani.

Gżira United

D. Radelic-6, G. Bohrer-6 (90 N. Agius), N. Muscat-5, S. Pisani-6.5, Z. Scerri-5, Y. Messias-6, C. Gauci-5, N. Portelli-5 (76 M. Davis), Maxuell-5.5, Jefferson-5 (70 E. Mbong), J. Mendoza-5.

Referee Mattew de Gabriele.

Yellow cards: Rodriguez, Failla, Hetemaj,

Red card: Ekani (M) 38.

BOV Man of the match: Sunday Akinbule (Mosta).

Mosta survived the first-half dismissal of Rodriguez Ekani to come back from 2-0 down to and hold Gżira United to a draw at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

It was a remarkable turnaround to a match which for large spells saw Gżira dominate proceedings.

Mosta, by contrast, showed greater desire and were focused on their task to punish the Maroons’ slack defending

True, injury-plagued Gżira United were down to the ‘bare bones’ as Darren Abdilla was forced to name four goalkeepers in the teamsheet to complete the squad.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta