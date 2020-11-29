Despite playing for the whole of the second half in ten men, Mosta registered a fine 2-0 win over Floriana to move fifth, level points with Gudja, and one ahead of the Greens and Valletta.

For the Blues, this was the third consecutive win which confirms their recent progress.

The Malta champions, on the other hand, disappointed once again after dropping two points in a draw with Balzan last week.

