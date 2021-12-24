Nadur Youngsters confirmed their supremacy in Gozitan football when they battled past Victoria Hotspurs 4-2 despite playing for much of the encounter with a player less.

The clash between Nadur and Victoria was the main match of the weekend as Nadur were aiming to prolong their unbeaten run in the championship and defend their six-point lead over their closest rivals.

On the other hand, the Hotspurs were confident that they could win points against the favourites for the title and move away from the current sixth position on the table.

For this match, the Hotspurs had Henrique De Souza Maciel who was making a return after some months away from Malta, and his presence was an added source of motivation for the Hotspurs to end their calendar commitments with an important victory.

