Roma and Sassuolo played out an entertaining goalless draw in Serie A on Sunday which saw both teams have goals ruled out by VAR and Roma play the whole second half with 10 men.

High-flying Sassuolo are fourth in the Italian top flight following the stalemate at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with Roma a point behind the away side after missing chances to win despite having to play for 50 minutes with a man less.

Pedro was sent off for a second bookable offence five minutes before the break, and his coach Paulo Fonseca followed him to the stands at the end of the fist half after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s goal was ruled out for a foul in the build-up by Edin Dzeko following a VAR check.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.