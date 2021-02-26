Sirens survived the early dismissal of defender Jonathan Pearson to fight back and take a point against Lija Athletic in a 1-1 draw at the Centenary Stadium.

Giovanni Tedesco’s men showed great resilience to get themselves back into the match with ten men after falling behind to a Fernando Brandan goal on the stroke of half-time.

Their efforts were rewarded on 54 minutes when Wilfried Domoraud fired home the equalizer.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta