SENGLEA 0

SLIEMA W. 2

Gilmar 25

Farrugia 54

Despite having a player sent off early in the game, Sliema Wanderers found no difficulty in beating Senglea Athletic

Andrea Pisanu’s side were clearly a better side right from start and despite the dismissal of Sylvano Comvalius, they soon regained composure and went on to dictate matters.

