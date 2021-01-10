ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 3

Soares 45

Sasere 5, 73

MOSTA 1

Kaljevic 24

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

E. Bartolo-6; D. Gojkovic-6.5; M.Guillaumier-6.5; J. Mbong-7 (75 S. Lagzir); J. Ailton Soares-7.5 (88 D. Borg); F. Sasere-7.5 (86 I. Adeshina); E. Serrano; J. Corbalan-6; P. Djordjevic-6.5; K. Micallef-6.5; E. Marcelina-7.

MOSTA

C. Mafoumbi-6.5; D. Debono-5 (68 L. Portelli); C. Ememe-5.5; J. Bezzina-5; C. Failla-6,5; T. Farrugia-6 (83 N. Agius); M. Muchardi; Rafael-6; Z. Brincat-6 (68 D. Bonnici); B. Kaljevic-7 (72 T. Yokochi); K. Tulimieri-5 (46 G. Sciberras-5).

Referee Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow cards Bartolo, Micallef, Muchardi.

Red cards Serrano Valero (Ħ) 36, Muchardi (M) 66.

BOV Player of the Match Jorge Soares (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans responded in the perfect manner to Hibernians’ victory yesterday as they fended off Mosta 3-1 to regain top spot in the BOV Premier League.

It was a convincing performance by the Spartans, who despite having defender Elkin Serrano harshly dismissed midway through the first half, whose collective and offensive football has earned them their ninth win of the season.

The Spartans now lead with 31 points, putting some daylight between them and Mosta who remain on fourth with 26 points.

Ħamrun Spartans dictated proceedings throughout the first 45 minutes but chances were rare, in particular in the opening stages of the game,.

