SANTA LUCIA 0

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

SANTA LUCIA

J. Archibald-6, A. Prates-6.5, N. Pulis-6, G. Conti-6.5, P. Silva-6, V. Plut-5.5, A. Souza-5.5, V. Filho-6, J. Zerafa-6 (77 J. Carbone), D. Xuereb-5.5, K. Xuereb-5.5 (63 J. Tanti).

SLIEMA W.

T. Aquilina-6, P. Morales-6, K. Shaw-6, G. Aquilina-5.5 (65 E. Agius), I. Gui-6 (76’ M. Scerri), D. Holla, Y. Uchida-6 (76 M. Beerman), J. Bliek-6, R. Kooh Sohna-5.5 (56 O. Elouni), D. Vukovic-6, V. Berisha-6.5 (76 J. Engerer).

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards: Pulis, Silva, Berisha, Agius, Shaw, T. Aquilina, Filho, Prates.

Red card Holla (SW) 25.

BOV Player of the Match: Gianmarco Conti (Sliema Wanderers).

Santa Lucia and Sliema Wanderers continue to chase their first win after sharing the spoils in a goalless draw in the basement clash from the BOV Premier League.

Considering that Sliema played for over an hour in ten men, Santa Lucia were definitely disappointed not to take home the three points as they registered the sixth draw in seven matches.

The Wanderers, who remain anchored at the bottom of the table, two points behind the same Santa Lucia and Mosta, had three changes from the team which lost to Hibernians as Inters Gui, Yuki Uchida and Raphael Kooh Sohna were preferred to Warsama Hassan, Miguel Fernandes Lima and Myles Beerman.

