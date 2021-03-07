ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 1

Reid 90

SIRENS 1

Kone 60

Żejtun Corinthians

C. Cassar-6, K. Reid-7, J. Suda-5 (72 A. Carabott), M. Muniz-6 (90 G. Bugeja), L. Moreira-6, H. Marcelino-6.5, J. Barboza-6, V. Vieira, E. Herrera-7, G. Azzopardi-6, A. De Barros-6.

Sirens

D. Cassar-6, L. Bittaye-5 (80 L. Grech), H. Kone-6, W. Domoraud-6, E. Callegari Torre-6, A. Borg-5.5, R. Scicluna-6.5, T Agius-6 (90 R. Darmanin), A. Bustos-, T. Jammeh-5.5 (62 R. Grech-5), T. Espindola-5.

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards: Jammeh, Scicluna, Marcelino, de Barros,

Red card: Vieira (Żejtun Corinthians) 25.

BOV player of the match: Hamed Kone (Sirens).

Kemar Reid’s late strike snatched a point for Żejtun Corinthians who had to play for more than an hour with a man down.

Hamed Kone, who had put Sirens ahead, almost spoilt Żejtun’s efforts when he put the ball into the net in stoppage time but luckily for the Corinthians the goal was annulled for offside.

The result left Żejtun third from bottom on 24 points, level with Balzan and Gudja while Sirens are ninth on 28 points.

