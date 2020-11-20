Andrè Prates struck an injury-time winner as ten-man Sta Lucia came back from behind to stun Lija Athletic in a topsy-turvy encounter at the Centenary Stadium.

The Saints players raced to mob the Brazilian defender after he applied the finishing touch to a well-rehearsed set-piece that secured all three points of the match.

Two goals behind and with a man down inside the opening half an hour, Sta Lucia looked bruised and battered but they coped much better with wind gusts to turn the table on their opponents in the second half.

