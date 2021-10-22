Ten new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, as 23 patients recovered.

This means there are currently 251 known active COVID-19 cases in Malta.

There are now 14 COVID patients in hospital, with four receiving intensive care, health authorities said in their daily update on Facebook.

There were 17 patients in hospital on Thursday, with four in the ITU.

Booster doses continue to be administered to vulnerable people, with 41,425 such doses administered so far.

In all, 863,183 vaccine doses have been administered.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has urged eligible people to accept their booster appointments saying that Malta has so far avoided a spike in new COVID-19 cases across Europe.