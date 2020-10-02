Ten police inspectors, including two women, have been promoted to superintendents.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri asked the new superintendents to keep a police strategy to transform the police force in mind at all times during their work.

This strategy, he said, should lead the force to become more modern and effective. He also insisted on the importance of communication between the force and the community.

The minister encouraged the newly-promoted superintendents to be proactive and tackle policing issues early in the day, rather than letting them fester.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà urged the superintendents to apply the new strategy in their work and to keep in mind that their work and attitude reflected on the broader police force.

Their pride in wearing their uniform would grow as people's confidence in the force grew, the commissioner said.

"People expect the police to work, so we have to show enthusiasm. Our work does not stop when we clock off but should continue at all times,” Gafà said.