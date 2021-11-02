Ten student-teachers in their final study year have had their teaching practice shifted to a different school, as education authorities grapple to address the teacher shortage in primary schools.

Professor Colin Calleja, dean of the University of Malta’s Faculty of Education, confirmed that this shift by the Education Directorate impacted 10 out of 153 students in their second and final year of the Masters in Teaching and Learning (MTL).

These students, now in their early 20s, have all completed their undergraduate courses - that range between three and four years - before embarking on the MTL that essentially teaches them how to teach.

"We cannot allow a situation that leaves primary school children without a teacher."

The decision to shift their placement was announced one week before they head to class, and two weeks after they were assigned their original school.

“This wasn’t ideal. The students weren’t happy and some were worried… We need to give the students time to get used to it. We, as a faculty, will support the students to give their best since we cannot allow a situation that leaves primary school children without a teacher,” Calleja said.

Students call for support

One of the students said this was a challenging time for student-teachers, as they spent days preparing to ensure students could seamlessly transition from their class teacher to the student-teacher. Now, the sudden change meant that all they had prepared had to be revised, causing unnecessary anxiety.

“These students need to be supported and compensentated in one way or another…. We are sorry to say that this is not the best way to attract more people to the teaching profession," the student said.

The current scholastic year started off with a shortage of teachers in some 80 state primary schools. Due to COVID-19 measures including distancing and pupil bubbles, fewer children can occupy each classroom, intensifying teacher shortage issues.

Initially education authorities called for peripatetic teachers - that teach specialised subjects - and support teachers to fill in the gaps.

But the Malta Union of Teachers objected to those instructions and issued directives ordering the transferred peripatetic and support teachers to return to their original roles. This resulted in classrooms not having fixed teachers.

Tackling the teacher shortage

Concerned parents set up the Facebook group, Parents of Kids in Malta State Schools with No Teacher, where they raised the alarm that at least 18 classrooms in primary state schools had no fixed class teachers. The children are being taught by rotating peripatetic educators or support teachers.

But on Monday Education Minister Justyne Caruana insisted that the number was less than 18 and said that “very few" primary school classes still had no fixed teachers.

The situation is being addressed, the minister insisted.

How student-teacher placements work

One of the ways that is being done, it appears, is to shift teaching practice carried out by student-teachers to those classrooms in need of a fixed teacher.

Calleja explained that the Education Directorate usually provides the faculty with a list of schools where students can carry out their five-week teaching practice.

The faculty then contacts the school and places the students in specific classrooms. Students are supported by a mentor.

As with previous years, second-year students were allocated their classes about two weeks ago.

Since then they will have visited the school and prepared tailored material for students. This week the directorate informed 10 students that their school would be changed but they would retain the same grade and locality. This was a measure to address the teacher shortage.

Meanwhile, Graham Sansone, from the Union of Professional Educators, said this was yet another example that showed the mismanagement of the education authorities.