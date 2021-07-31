Young Joy Xerri has just launched a music video, entitled BE BRAVE, inspiring other children to fight abuse. The video was produced on Joy’s initiative and wish.

Joy, 10, embarked on this project aiming to reach as many children as possible, empowering them to be brave and speak their truth and not to feel guilty for what happened to them. It’s never the child’s fault. She encourages other children to take a stand and win the fight against abuse, hoping for a better tomorrow.

Joy’s parents have been actively involved in the Safeguarding of Minors – Gozo group ever since its foundation in 2017.

It comes natural for Joy to also try and do her part. Much aware of how many children suffer through abuse, she too wanted to contribute in creating a safer world.

The music video BE BRAVE can be viewed on Safeguarding of Minors – Gozo FaceBook page, www.facebook.com/gozosafeguarding or www.youtube.com/watch?v=I83wirmjQzA.