Keepmeposted turned 10 this year. During these ten years, Keepmeposted has filled an important niche in the Maltese employment market and not only witnessed the changes in the recruitment process, but is one of the main reasons for them.

Until a decade ago, jobseekers were still dedicating a significant amount of time scanning the newspaper. Armed with a pen and lots of determination, they were full of hope that their future was listed there, waiting to be circled. Until the hope dwindled and the whole process became extremely tedious, extremely quickly.

Keepmeposted changed all that, offering a digital and more efficient alternative. Jobseeking is still not the most fun thing in the world, but the shift from print to digital means it’s faster and easier.

Keepmeposted was a positive disruptor in the recruitment process for both employer and jobseeker. The recruitment process has become faster and less costly, as so many steps have been eliminated. Advertising a job on a newspaper often meant creating artwork, waiting for its approval, booking your space on the newspaper – it was a lengthy process. Today, the job is posted almost instantly, and the process is simpler.

This doesn’t mean that the recruitment budget has diminished but rather that it has shifted. Competition is fierce not only among jobseekers but also among employers, especially within certain industries. Many companies today invest more in recruitment than before and there’s a lot of focus on employer branding to attract the best talent.

Understanding and adapting to the needs of the everchanging workforce is probably one of the biggest challenges in the recruitment process. Whatever was on offer 10 years ago is no longer enough now. The talent entering the workforce today has different expectations and goals to the newly grads of 10 years ago.

Company culture is extremely important for them as well as the feeling of belonging and making a difference. They look closely at what the company is offering beyond salary. What’s the lifestyle of the company? What are the perks? What are the values of the company? Is it a company that cares?

Another challenge many companies face is a shortage of resources within certain sectors where specific skillsets are required.

During these years, Keepmeposted have had their finger on the pulse and have been among the first to see industry and job trends emerging.

Jobs in tech and finance have increased, and the demand for them is so significant that finding the right candidate is not easy. Moreover, COVID-19 has further accentuated this situation, as so many have left Malta.

Jean Schaak, CEO at Keepmeposted, believes that getting into the industry ahead of the curve was key to Keepmeposted’s success.

The timing was perfect, enabling Keepmeposted to accelerate the move to online recruitment in Malta.

Playing such a significant part in this revolution helped make Keepmeposted leaders in the sector.

Another factor that Schaak believes contributed to Keepmeposted’s success is that despite being an online platform, Keepmeposted has kept a direct relationship with clients. This allows the company to understand clients’ requirements and helps to give the best possible service.

Undoubtedly, employer branding will continue to be, and become, a priority for companies with focus on environmental, social and corporate governance. As mentioned earlier, candidates don’t only want to know what job they’re applying for. They also want to know what type of company they’ll be working for, and if the culture aligns with their values.

As technology continues to improve, specifically AI, the process will be further streamlined for both employers and jobseekers, and Keepmeposted will continue looking to simplify the recruitment process by introducing new tools to enable better productivity. Bring on the next ten years!

