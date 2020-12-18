Mexican driver Sergio Perez will replace Alexander Albon at Red Bull next season, the Formula One outfit announced on Friday.

Perez, who was out of contract with Racing Point, will race alongside Max Verstappen for the Milton Keynes-based team in 2021.

The popular driver put himself in the frame to replace the inconsistent Albon with a stirring first ever F1 win at the 190th attempt at Sakhir in Bahrain in the penultimate race of the season just ended.

