This past weekend, Tenishia Thornton, a rising star in Maltese weightlifting, showcased her incredible talent at the IWF World Championship held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This competition held immense significance as it was an important step in the journey toward Olympic qualification.

Despite being one of the youngest athletes in the competition, Thornton delivered outstanding results.

Her performance in the Snatch category was particularly impressive. She successfully completed all three attempts, starting with 79kg and progressively increasing to 81kg and finally 83kg. These lifts secured her a commendable 7th position in a fiercely competitive field where every kilogram mattered.

