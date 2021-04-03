Malta rising weightlifting star Tenishia Thornton secured another prestigious result in her career when setting five national records on her way of topping the B category in the 49kg class at the European Championships in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday.

Despite making her first appearance in the continental championships, Thornton managed to keep hold of her nerves to finish at the top of the standings in the B category.

