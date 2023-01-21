FLORIANA 1

El Hasni 70

BIRKIRKARA 2

Cabrera 73, Alves 88

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6.5, A. Magri Overend-5.5 (89 J. Scicluna), O. El Hansi-6.5, Z. Cassar-5.5, M. Veselji-6 (75 A. Garzia), K. Reid-6.5, U. Arias-6.5, M. Garcia-5.5 (58 J. Busuttil), L. De Grazia-6, L. Trillo-6 (75 A. Ciolacu), E. Callegari-5.5.

BIRKIRKARA

G. Nava-6, O. Iorio-6.5 (82 D. Pires), E. Pepe-6, Y. Yankam-5.5, P. Mbong-6 (60 K. Zammit), M. Fedele-6 (60 A. Da Paixao), C. Attard-6, E. Cabrera-6.5 (82 J. Valletta), S. Zibo-6, A. Coppola-6, K. Tulimieri.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Garcia, Reid, Coppola, Tulimieri, Cabrera, El Hasni, Nava.

Red card: K. Tulimieri (B) 51.

BOV Player of the Match: Kemar Reid (Floriana).

Despite playing for almost the whole of the second half in ten men, Birkirkara came from behind to beat Floriana 2-1.

The Stripes, therefore, move second one point ahead of Hibernians and two ahead of Gżira United but the Maroons have a game in hand.

This was Birkirkara’s fourth win in five league matches as they aim to retain an edge over the teams trailing leaders Ħamrun.

Making his debut for Birkirkara was Swiss midfielder Matteo Fedele following his move from Ħamrun Spartans. His inclusion was one of three changes from the team which defeated Nadur Youngsters in the Izibet FA Trophy as Giacomo Nava was back in goal and Kevin Tulimieri was back in the starting line-up.

