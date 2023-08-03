DINAMO TBILISI 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Djuranovic 45

(Ħamrun Spartans win 3-1 on aggregate)

DINAMO TBILISI

G. Loria, G. Maisuradze (46 N. Mali), S. Khvadagiani, A. Kalandadze, D. Kobouri (47 L. Lakvekheliani), A. Mekvabishvili, B. Osei (57 G. Moistrsraphishvili), G. Kharaishvili, O. Omar, O. Camara (74 L. Odisharia), Z. Marusic.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

E. Marchetti, S. Borg (90 K. Bilic), E. Marcelina, O. Bjelicic, J. Mbong (75 J. Corbalan), R. Camenzuli, Eder (57 Y. Nenov), R. Prsa, Elionay (57 N. Krstic), U. Djuranovic, S. Paintsil (75 Jonny).

Referee Viktor Shimusik (Belarus).

Yellow cards Osei, Marchetti.

Red card: Djuranovic (Ħ) 45.

Ħamrun Spartans put on a lion-hearted performance as a goal by Uros Djuranovic earned them an impressive 1-0 win over Dinamo Tbilisi to book their place into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

This was an impressive performance from the Malta champions who managed to shout out their opponents despite having to play for the whole second half with a player less after the controversial dismissal of striker Djuranovic.

The Montenegrin forward was shown the red card in the tunnel at the half-time break after the Dinamo Tbilisi coach hit him during a confrontation.

