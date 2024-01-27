Juventus’ bid for a first Serie A title in four years hit a stumbling block on Sunday after Empoli snatched a 1-1 draw from their 10-man hosts.

Tommaso Baldanzi stunned the Allianz Stadium in the 70th minute of a stodgy encounter with Scudetto pretenders Juve, who missed the chance to move four points clear of closest rivals Inter Milan.

Instead the league lead for Juve stands at two, meaning that Inter, who have two games in hand, will reclaim top spot if they win at fifth-placed Fiorentina on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side had to play over three quarters of the match a man down after Arkadiusz Milik was sent off in the 18th minute for a clumsy and dangerous foul on Alberto Cerri.

