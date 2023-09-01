Milan continued their perfect start to the Serie A season with a straightforward 2-1 win at Roma who struggled even after Romelu Lukaku made his debut from the bench.

An early Olivier Giroud penalty and Rafael Leao’s stunning volley two minutes after half-time gave Milan a deserved victory at the Stadio Olimpico and took their points tally to nine after three games.

Stefano Pioli’s side were worthy winners in the Italian capital despite having to play the final half an hour with 10 men after Fikayo Tomori was sent off for two bookable offences.

Milan have brought in a host of new faces over a busy summer and Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders all performed well again as Milan moved three points ahead of Verona, Inter Milan and Napoli.

