Champions Nadur Youngsters bounced back from the Super Cup defeat as they kickstarted their title defence with a 5-3 win over Victoria Hotspurs.

Both sides needed a win to start their league campaign in style and the Youngsters managed to do the job despite playing for a whole half with a player less as they withheld the Hotspurs’ late pressure.

Nadur expressed the better football during the first half and headed into the break ahead courtesy of a spectacular strike from Igor Nedeljkovic.

The Youngsters were reduced to ten men two minutes into the second half when Nadur goalkeeper Steve Sultana was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity outside the area.

