Roma dropped out of Serie A’s Champions League places on Sunday after falling to a shock 4-3 home defeat to Sassuolo.

Roma could have moved level on points with second-placed Inter Milan who lost at struggling Spezia on Friday but were stunned by an Armand Lauriente double, Domenico Berardi’s penalty and Andrea Pinamonti’s neat finish with 15 minutes remaining.

Roma were without the suspended Jose Mourinho and had to play the entire second half a man down after Marash Kumbulla was sent off for kicking Berardi and conceding the spot-kick from which the Italy international gave Sassuolo a two-goal half-time lead.

Mourinho’s team, who netted through Nicola Zalewski, substitute Paulo Dybala and Georginio Wijnaldum, are now fifth, level on 47 points with fourth-placed Milan but below the champions by virtue of having played a game more.

There is little chance of Roma moving back into the top four as Milan host Salernitana on Monday night.

