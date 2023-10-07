Tottenham climbed to the top of the Premier League as they recovered from Yves Bissouma’s dismissal for diving to earn a 1-0 win against lowly Luton on Saturday.

Bissouma was sent off just before half-time for his needless second booking at Kenilworth Road.

But Mickey van de Ven’s first goal for the club soon after the interval clinched unbeaten Tottenham’s sixth win in eight league games.

Ange Postecoglou’s side sit two points clear of second placed Manchester City, who travel to title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

The north Londoners’ superb start to Postecoglou’s first season in charge have awoken dreams of an unexpected title challenge.

