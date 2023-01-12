Michel Adopo dumped AC Milan out of the Italian Cup at the last 16 stage on Wednesday with the only goal in 10-man Torino's 1-0 win at the San Siro after extra time.

France's Adopo tapped home the winner from compatriot Brian Bayeye's low cross in the 114th minute of an engaging match in which Koffi Djidji was sent off with 21 minutes remaining of normal time.

In the next month's quarter-finals Torino will face either Sampdoria or Fiorentina who face off on Thursday.

Roma host Genoa in Thursday's late match while the remaining four ties are scheduled for next week.

Defeat for Milan, who started with a second string line-up, comes after they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Roma on Sunday.

Read full report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt