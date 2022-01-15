Eighteen-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert said Friday she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer, saying she decided to share the news in hopes of helping others.

“I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis, as a way to help others,” Evert wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan.

“Thanks to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan. You will see me appear from home at times during ESPN’s coverage of the Aussie open.”

