Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a former girlfriend, but avoided a conviction for what the magistrate called a “single act of stupidity”.
Appearing in a Canberra court, the Wimbledon finalist admitted assaulting then-girlfriend Chiara Passari on January 10, 2021, by pushing her to the ground after a heated argument.
Kyrgios said he was “not in a good place” at the time, and that he “reacted to a difficult situation in a way I deeply regret”.
“I know it wasn’t OK and I’m sincerely sorry for the hurt I caused,” he said in a statement.
Passari lodged a complaint with police 10 months after the incident, after the pair had broken up, lawyers told the court.
