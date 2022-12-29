Andy Murray revealed his amazement Wednesday at how a British-Iranian citizen watched his 2016 Wimbledon singles triumph while in solitary confinement in a Tehran prison.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe spent six years in jail before being freed in March after Britain agreed to pay a longstanding debt to Iran.
She was imprisoned for allegedly plotting to overthrow the Iranian government and for propaganda against Iran, charges she has always denied.
