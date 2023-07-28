Substitute Wang Shuang scored a 74th-minute penalty as China survived for more than an hour with 10 players to beat debutants Haiti 1-0 Friday and keep their Women’s World Cup dreams alive.

Needing to avoid defeat in Adelaide, China had been the dominant team in damp conditions until Zhang Rui was sent off in the 29th minute for a clumsy tackle on Sherly Jeudy.

The Asian champions survived an onslaught early in the second-half from Haiti before Zhang Linyan was brought down in the box by Ruthny Mathurin against the run of play.

More details on SportsDesk.