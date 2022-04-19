Tens of protected Marsh-harriers were massacred overnight in the Delimara area, BirdLife said on Tuesday, adding that law enforcement is 'out of control'.

It said a whole roosting flock of the protected birds of prey was decimated in the first hours of the night.

BirdLife monitors spent the night in the Tas-Silġ area of Delimara and witnessed the poaching crimes first-hand, having first spotted hunters watching the birds at around sunset.

"A few hours after sunset, gunshots were heard and through night vision optics, the massacre was caught on film," the NGO said in a statement

The police were called and sometime later a Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) team – not Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) officers – arrived on the scene.

Officers were "unsure what to do and too late to catch the culprits," BirdLife said.

The teams remained on site all night and at first light searched the area. They retrieved five Marsh-harriers, four of which were still alive but injured, while one was dead.

Spring hunting season started this week, though hunters are only legally permitted to hunt for quail and turtle dove.

Taxidermy 'scandal'

BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said that what had taken place was shocking and unacceptable.

"This massacre is on the hands of those who had given amnesties to hunters who declared over 500,000 protected birds in their taxidermy collections," he said.

Sultana accused the Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) of having "failed miserably" to control these declared lists, which he said are no longer being vetted.

"This is a big racket that involves hunters, politicians and enforcement officers," he said, claiming that two family members and well-known taxidermists in Gozo are repeatedly found with carcasses, yet very little can be done due to legal loopholes. One of those taxidermists faces pending charges but police have claimed they are unable to find him to serve him with court summons, Sultana said, despite the taxidermist seen daily with Gozo (and hunting) minister Clint Camilleri during the electoral campaign.

RELATED STORIES Unlicensed taxidermists believed to be helping hunters stuff protected birds

Poachers ‘laundering’ stuffed-bird certificates

BirdLife said Prime Minister Robert Abela should take it on himself to make sure that vetting of the lists of protected species in hunters’ collections commences immediately. Bird experts within the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) should be asked to handle this remit.

Law enforcement also needed to be taken seriously, bearing in mind that Malta is already facing Infringement Proceedings initiated by the European Commission.