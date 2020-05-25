A final decision on how to end Malta's 2019-20 football season is expected on Monday when the Malta Football Association's council meets, as tensions over the prematurely-ended season reach fever pitch.

Both the BOV Premier League and the FA Trophy were ended prematurely last week after public health authorities declined to give the go-ahead for the season to resume.

When matches were suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis, Floriana FC sat atop the table with 41 points. Their rivals Valletta FC were in second place, trailing by just three points, with Hibernians FC a further point behind.

Just six matches were left to play.

The Monday meeting, which will be held by video conference, will feature 76 council members.

Committee members will vote on a number of scenarios that will establish how each division and category in local football will be concluded this season.

Tensions flare

The build-up to the MFA Council Meeting has been anything but serene.

Floriana are pushing to be crowned Malta champions for the first time in 26 years and have threatened to take their case to UEFA should that not happen.

Their neighbours Valletta are determined that should not happen.

On Sunday night, Floriana FC secretary Dione Borg, who is also involved in politics and contested the last MEP elections, had his car set on fire in front of his residence in Attard and the police have currently launched an investigation.

In a statement, Valletta FC condemned the "cowardly" act and invited anyone linking the arson attack to football tensions to "step forward and substantiate their allegations".

Added to that MFA top officials, in particular president Bjorn Vassallo, has been subjected to abuse by Valletta fans on social media, as he was accused of bending MFA rules to ensure Floriana are awarded the title.

Three questions for MFA council

The Malta FA executive committee will present three questions for Council members to vote on that will decide different verdicts.

The first question will ask council members if they are in favour of confirming the relegation of teams who have already been demoted, or whether they should retain their status.

Council members will also be asked if teams who are currently placed first in their respective division should be crowned champions, even though the competition was ended prematurely.

Members will also vote whether they are in favour of having promotions from all divisions in MFA competitions.

The final question will ask council members if they confirm the decisions agreed by the Gozo Football Association to crown Nadur Youngsters as champions of the GFA Division One and Sannat Lions of the GFA Division Two.

Added to that, no team will be relegated from the top division while the top two sides in the second division will be promoted.

The uncertainty around the outcome of Monday's meeting has not stopped clubs from preparing celebrations: several clubs who are eyeing either to be crowned champions or promoted have already decorated their premises to be able to kickstart their celebrations with their fans should the decisions be in their favour.