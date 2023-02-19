Tensions ran high in Sliema at a meeting between residents and representatives of the Townsquare Project development as construction of the massive project is expected to take off in the next few months.

Complaining of “clouds of dust” whipped up during the site’s two-year excavation, residents accused the developers of “not caring” about them, and voiced concerns about light levels from the planned residential tower.

The meeting, called through the Sliema Residents’ Facebook page, addressed concerns and gave the opportunity to the proponents of the project to detail the plans.

But the mood was often tense, amid scepticism about whether the developers could deliver on their promises and keep the anticipated inconvenience to a minimum. The development will see the construction of a new tower, which will be made up of one double-heighted ground level and 27 residential levels as well as a hotel.

The project also includes retail, business and social spaces connected within 7,500 square metres of landscaped open areas, gardens and walkways.

Residents living close to the excavation in Qui-si-Sana said they were forced to keep their windows shut for two years.

Questions about traffic noise, parking and waste disposal were also voiced during the two-hour event.

One resident told the project’s architect Malcolm Xuereb, “you have to guarantee my safety” while stressing that an entrance to the site located under his apartment would undoubtedly carry large vehicles during the construction.

The resident’s request to ensure the entrance was sufficiently soundproofed was conceded by Xuereb to be a “very valid point”.

Other suggestions included making the finalised road system one-way to help control traffic flow and allowing access to the planned underground car park at night for residents living nearby, a proposal that developer Michael Stivala assured the audience would be “no problem”.

'Admirable' that consultation process was taking place

One resident said it was “admirable” that the consultation process was taking place at all.

“Other developers just turned a blind eye and did what they wanted to do.”

One woman faced mockery from other residents when voicing her support for the inclusion of trees and grass in the project’s open spaces, with many expressing their scepticism that the developers would actually follow through with this plan.

“The way this lady is being treated is ridiculous,” Xuereb said, appealing for calm, adding that the developers had an interest in completing and maintaining the project’s green spaces to attract visitors to the site.

One attendee asked for assurances that the planned retail outlets would not later be converted into bars and restaurants, something they were told “wouldn’t happen” due to permit restrictions.

In a particularly heated discussion about the project’s social impact assessment, sociologist and university lecturer Maria Brown told the audience, “We need to bear in mind that the project has changed.”

“Yes, for the worst,” one resident replied.

The latest plans shared by the developers reveal a revised and considerably larger project than originally envisaged.

The number of apartments has been increased from 159 to 239, while the height of the tower has been reduced by 11 storeys to 27 floors.

Pavilion scrapped, replaced by 90-bed hotel on 10 floors

A planned pavilion has been scrapped and is now being replaced by a 90-bed hotel spanning 10 floors.

Asked by Times of Malta if residents could expect to see more problems connected with dust throughout the construction phase, contractor Ivan Stivala replied that workers would employ the use of water while cutting materials to mitigate the spread of dust.

His company had “very high” insurance cover for the construction and his workers were required to take a company course every three weeks, he explained.

“All my staff are licensed... and there is a health and safety officer 24 hours per day,” he said.

“This is not the first tower I’ve built,” he added, noting his company had recently completed a 28-floor tower in Ta’ Xbiex.

Asked if he could guarantee there wouldn’t be any accidents onsite like the recent botched demolition in Birkirkara, he replied “for sure”.

In February 2021, residents surrounding the Townsquare site had complained they were living in fear following a series of incidents during the excavation that saw workers smashing into their buildings with diggers.